Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:51 AM
latest Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM      
Home Sports

New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe speaks during an interview with AFP.

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe speaks during an interview with AFP.

PARIS, MARCH 28: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe admitted Friday that settling on a new date for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 will not satisfy everybody.
"All sports have made it pretty clear they have particular challenges at particular times of the year," said Coe.
"We are probably not going to reach a solution that meets with the approval of every sport.
"But there does have to be an element of flexibility and there is going to be flexibility for the next two years."
The 2021 World Athletics Championships, for example, are scheduled to be staged in August next year in Eugene, Oregon.
The 2020 Olympics, which were set for July 24-August 9 this year, were postponed until 2021 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week because of the coronavirus.
However, there is no definite date yet for the rescheduled Games with IOC chief Thomas Bach saying Tuesday the Olympics "must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021".
There have been suggestions even that the rebooted Olympics could be held in the spring and so allow athletes to avoid competing in the brutal heat and humidity of Japan's summer.
"There are clearly demands for this decision to be taken as quickly as possible -- the athletes and the federations need clarity," added Coe.




"Once the decision is made, we can build (the calendars) around it."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
English football chiefs set for 'difficult' coronavirus decisions
Aleem Dar's restaurant provides free meals to poor and needy people
Uruguayan football federation lays off 400, including coach Tabarez
Anderson fears virus could wreck English season as Windies offer to stage series
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
UEFA chief says season can still be saved
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
English cricket chiefs consider virus checkpoints


Latest News
Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM
Army, police launch campaigns in Noakhali to fight coronavirus
US charters flight to take back its citizens from Bangladesh
Airing classes of secondary level students begins Sunday
14 haats-bazars in Phulbari closed to stop coronavirus spread
Spanish princess dies from coronavirus
Bangladesh to receive 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation Sunday
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal
Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: TIB calls for setting up fund equal to 10% of GDP
Most Read News
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
A World without Islam
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Mobile court's punishment: Jashore AC (Land) withdrawn
She
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Soul searching in the time of Corona - lockdown
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft