Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:51 AM
latest Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM      
Home Business

US pledges speedy delivery of cash to Americans

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

WASHINGTON, March 28: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday pledged to quickly send cash to Americans as part of the a massive $2.2 trillion relief package aimed at rescuing the coronavirus-battered economy.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the measure later Friday, once it is approved by the House of Representatives, which provides for payments of $1,200 for Americans making less than $75,000, and $500 for each child, to help support households as the economy faces crushing unemployment and a recession.
"Americans need that money now, they can't wait for government to take three or four or six months like we normally do," Mnuchin said on Fox Business Network, adding he expected direct deposits of the cash to arrive in three weeks.
Mnuchin also tried to clarify statements he made Thursday when he seemed to downplay as "not relevant" government data showing a staggering 3.3 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week - by far the highest ever recorded.
"We're in an unprecedented situation where the government shut down major parts of the economy," he said in the interview Friday.
"So whether it's unemployment claims, or other numbers, this doesn't reflect the normal economy."
The COVID-19 outbreak in the US has grown into the world's largest, and is accelerating, pushing cities nationwide to shut down businesses and employers to lay off workers as people stay indoors.
Economists are projecting a severe US recession, with a double-digit contraction and double-digit unemployment as soon as April - far surpassing the worst of the global financial crisis in 2008.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How the coronavirus crisis is affecting food supply
US pledges speedy delivery of cash to Americans
Alphabet to donate $800m in response to coronavirus crisis
Dollar posts biggest weekly fall since 2009
ECB tells euro zone banks to skip payouts as virus hits economy
Islami Bank opens Mujib Corner in Bogura
Community Bank holds its 1st AGM
Fitch downgrades UK debt to AA-, outlook negative


Latest News
Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM
Army, police launch campaigns in Noakhali to fight coronavirus
US charters flight to take back its citizens from Bangladesh
Airing classes of secondary level students begins Sunday
14 haats-bazars in Phulbari closed to stop coronavirus spread
Spanish princess dies from coronavirus
Bangladesh to receive 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation Sunday
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal
Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: TIB calls for setting up fund equal to 10% of GDP
Most Read News
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
A World without Islam
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Mobile court's punishment: Jashore AC (Land) withdrawn
She
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Soul searching in the time of Corona - lockdown
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft