Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:51 AM
Alphabet to donate $800m in response to coronavirus crisis

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

March 28: Alphabet Inc will donate more than $800 million in funds towards producing medical supplies used to fight COVID-19, and in ad credits to government and health organisations and businesses, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said on Friday.
The company is working with Magid Glove and Safety to produce 2 million to 3 million face masks, and will financially support efforts to boost the production capacity for lifesaving medical devices and personal protective equipment, Pichai said.
The rapid outbreak, which has killed nearly 25,000 people globally, has strained healthcare systems around the world and led to a shortage of medical equipment including face masks and ventilators.
The company will provide $340 million in Google ad credits to small and medium businesses active on its platform and $250 million in ad grants for the World Health Organization and many government agencies, Pichai said in a blog post.    -Reuters


