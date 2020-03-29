Video
Dollar posts biggest weekly fall since 2009

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

NEW YORK, March 28: The dollar posted its biggest weekly decline in more than a decade on Friday, as trillions of dollars worth of stimulus efforts by governments and central banks helped temper a rout in global markets driven by the coronavirus pandemic.
The dollar surged in March as tumbling stock and debt markets caused a scramble for the world's most liquid currency. But big government spending pledges and coordinated efforts by central banks around the world to increase the supply of dollars have supported a rally in other major currencies.
The US House of Representatives on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The dollar dipped 0.87per cent against a basket of currencies Friday to 98.41. It fell 3.90per cent this week - its biggest weekly decline since March 2009.
The dollar index last week had racked up its biggest weekly gain since the financial crisis.
"What we are seeing is abating stress in the money markets. Action by central banks has been successful so far and a shortage of dollars has been taken off the table," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank.
After this month's large price swings, investors were likely to be especially active rebalancing their books for month- and quarter-end.
The Global Foreign Exchange Committee on Thursday warned the coming few sessions could be volatile as market participants execute larger than normal trades as part of this process.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 1.56per cent on Friday to 107.87 yen, as Japanese investors and companies repatriated funds before their fiscal year ends next week.
The euro gained 0.83per cent against the greenback to $1.1119.    -Reuters


