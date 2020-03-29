Islami Bank opens Mujib Corner in Bogura

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated Mujib Corner at its Bogura Branch on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Director of the Bank inaugurated the corner as the chief guest recently, according to a press release.

Dr. Nigar Shahid, medical scientist was present at the event as the special guest. Md. Abdus Sobhan, Executive Vice President and Head of Bogura Zone, A.K.M. Delowar Hossain, Senior Vice President and Head of Bogura Branch along with officials and clients of the bank were present on the occasion.







