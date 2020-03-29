Community Bank holds its 1st AGM





Community Bank Bangladesh Limited held its 1st Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Police Headquarters, Dhaka, on last Wednesday (March 25)

Presided over by the Chairman of the bank Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary BPM, the AGM was also attended among other by Rapid Action Battalion DG Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM, Additional IGP (Administration & Operations) Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury BPM, Additional IGP (Railway), Md. Mohsin Hossain and Additional IGP (CID) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun BPM, PPM.

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, a 100% owned enterprise of Bangladesh Police Kalyan Trust, got incorporated on the 10th October 2018.









Later on 1st November 2018 Bangladesh Bank accorded the commercial schedule Bank license. Honarable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inagurateed the commercial operation of Community Bank on 11th September 2019.





111Business Desk22Community Bank Bangladesh Limited held its 1st Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Police Headquarters, Dhaka, on last Wednesday (March 25)Presided over by the Chairman of the bank Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary BPM, the AGM was also attended among other by Rapid Action Battalion DG Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM, Additional IGP (Administration & Operations) Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury BPM, Additional IGP (Railway), Md. Mohsin Hossain and Additional IGP (CID) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun BPM, PPM.Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, a 100% owned enterprise of Bangladesh Police Kalyan Trust, got incorporated on the 10th October 2018.Later on 1st November 2018 Bangladesh Bank accorded the commercial schedule Bank license. Honarable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inagurateed the commercial operation of Community Bank on 11th September 2019.