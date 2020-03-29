27th span of Padma Bridge installed; 4 km of 6.15 km now visible





The 27th span of the bridge was installed on the pillar number 27 and 28 in the morning BSS said quoting Humayun Kabir, Deputy Assistant Engineer of the bridge project.

He said the 27th span was brought to Zazira point on Friday from Munshiganj's Kumarbhog Construction Yard through 'Tian-E' flouting crane and the span installation work began 7 am Saturday.

With the installation of the 150-metre span a total 27 spans out of 41 were installed so far, Kabir said, adding that five more spans will be installed soon.

According to officials, about 86 percent works of the main bridge has already been completed. Earlier in August 2019, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the plying of vehicles on the Padma Bridge would begin by June 2021.





















The construction of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge moved one step further with the installation of 27th span at Zazira point in Shariatpur on Saturday making 4.05 km of the bridge visible out of a total of 6.15 km distance.The 27th span of the bridge was installed on the pillar number 27 and 28 in the morning BSS said quoting Humayun Kabir, Deputy Assistant Engineer of the bridge project.He said the 27th span was brought to Zazira point on Friday from Munshiganj's Kumarbhog Construction Yard through 'Tian-E' flouting crane and the span installation work began 7 am Saturday.With the installation of the 150-metre span a total 27 spans out of 41 were installed so far, Kabir said, adding that five more spans will be installed soon.According to officials, about 86 percent works of the main bridge has already been completed. Earlier in August 2019, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the plying of vehicles on the Padma Bridge would begin by June 2021.