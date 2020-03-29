ADB okays $0.3m grant for BD's fight against COVID-19





Bangladesh has taken various efforts including a Tk 50 billion package to support garment factories to pay the wages to the workers in the wake of falling exports due to outbreak of the pandemic worldwide.

The grant will support procurement of health safety materials including personal protective gears, N95 masks, safety goggles, aprons, thermometers, and biohazard bags.

The list has been prioritised by the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh.

The materials will help the government to strengthen its efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

The grant is sourced from the Asian Development Bank Regional Technical Assistance entitled "Regional Support to Address the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 and Potential Outbreaks of Other Communicable Diseases".









"ADB is fully committed to supporting Bangladesh in the fight to control COVID-19, and this is only the first of the planned support that ADB is preparing to help the Government deal with this difficult situation," the press release quoted ADB Bangladesh Country Director Manmohan Parkas as saying.

This assistance will invigorate Bangladesh's ability to strengthen prevention, improve health professionals' protection from the disease, test people to detect infection, manage severe cases, and reduce the risk of the deadly virus' mass transmission, he said.



