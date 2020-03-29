Walton shares Tk 77cr profits with staff amid coronavirus fears





In addition, the local brand is paying more than Tk7.5 crore to the Bangladesh Government's Worker's Welfare Fund.

After a highly successful business during the fiscal year 2018-19, Walton earned handsome profits. Among the profit earnings for that period, Tk77 crore has been shared with the employees.

On Wednesday (25th March), each of the employees received equal amount of profits bonus in their respective bank accounts. All the employees of the local electronics giant became very happy getting handsome amounts as profit shares amid the fear of coronavirus transmission.

In this regard, Walton Group's Executive Director (Policy, HRM and Admin) SM Zahid Hasan said Walton was doing business following all the rules and regulation properly and transparently.

A worker of Walton factory said, The Company following the government instruction has already closed all of its offices to stop the spread of coronavirus infection.

"Generally, we have very little amount in hand at the end of month. In this situation, we are very happy for getting lots of money from the company as profit bonus. Thanks Walton," he said. Walton Group's Executive Director Uday Hakim said, the works of producing hand sanitizer as well as distributing various sorts of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to the doctors and health workers has been going on in special arrangement although the factory as well as others offices were closed.

Walton Group's board of directors and also all the departmental heads are regularly monitoring the entire works and giving necessary instructions, he added.

According to Walton authorities, the company has already donated Tk 1 million to Bidyanondo Foundation, an education favourable voluntary organisation providing education, shelter, nutrition, healthcare and legal aid to the impoverished.

The foundation is working for a number of 40,000 people who are struggling for meeting the demands of their daily essentials.

Besides, Walton is initially providing FDA and CE certified 5,000 units of each Cover off Protective Suit, Disposable Medical Mask, Safety Goggles and Head Cap; 5,000 pairs of each Disposable Gloves as well as Shoe Cover; and hand sanitizer to the government hospitals for doctors and health workers. Later, large number of PPE's as well as ventilator equipment will be delivered to

In addition, the local multinational electronics brand Walton has been conducting awareness and sanitization campaigns at around 20,000 points at a time across the country.















Country's electronics giant Walton has disbursed Tk 77 crore among the employees from its profits for the period of 2018-19 amid the countrywide lockdown to stop the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.In addition, the local brand is paying more than Tk7.5 crore to the Bangladesh Government's Worker's Welfare Fund.After a highly successful business during the fiscal year 2018-19, Walton earned handsome profits. Among the profit earnings for that period, Tk77 crore has been shared with the employees.On Wednesday (25th March), each of the employees received equal amount of profits bonus in their respective bank accounts. All the employees of the local electronics giant became very happy getting handsome amounts as profit shares amid the fear of coronavirus transmission.In this regard, Walton Group's Executive Director (Policy, HRM and Admin) SM Zahid Hasan said Walton was doing business following all the rules and regulation properly and transparently.A worker of Walton factory said, The Company following the government instruction has already closed all of its offices to stop the spread of coronavirus infection."Generally, we have very little amount in hand at the end of month. In this situation, we are very happy for getting lots of money from the company as profit bonus. Thanks Walton," he said. Walton Group's Executive Director Uday Hakim said, the works of producing hand sanitizer as well as distributing various sorts of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to the doctors and health workers has been going on in special arrangement although the factory as well as others offices were closed.Walton Group's board of directors and also all the departmental heads are regularly monitoring the entire works and giving necessary instructions, he added.According to Walton authorities, the company has already donated Tk 1 million to Bidyanondo Foundation, an education favourable voluntary organisation providing education, shelter, nutrition, healthcare and legal aid to the impoverished.The foundation is working for a number of 40,000 people who are struggling for meeting the demands of their daily essentials.Besides, Walton is initially providing FDA and CE certified 5,000 units of each Cover off Protective Suit, Disposable Medical Mask, Safety Goggles and Head Cap; 5,000 pairs of each Disposable Gloves as well as Shoe Cover; and hand sanitizer to the government hospitals for doctors and health workers. Later, large number of PPE's as well as ventilator equipment will be delivered toIn addition, the local multinational electronics brand Walton has been conducting awareness and sanitization campaigns at around 20,000 points at a time across the country.