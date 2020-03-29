IPDC pays interest in advance to corona-shut clients





As government declared general holiday from 26 March to 4 April 2020, IPDC has paid all monthly/fortnightly interest in advance till 5 April 2020, says a press release.

The government ordered citizens to stay at home to prevent corona pandemic spread and deployed army to implement the order. Police has taken up necessary measures in this regard.

In such a crisis situation for the country, IPDC has also taken up this unusual initiative to help their customers relax. Besides, staffers at IPDC are working relentlessly from home to give service to their customers by preventing Corona infection.

The depositors of the institution expressed gratitude for taking up such an initiative. Md. Ali Abdullah, one of the depositors, said, "This is an exceptional measure in such a crisis moment. I do transaction through several other institutions, but such customer-friendly initiative is really rare. I thank IPDC cordially for their help."

Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC, said, "We always put customers' satisfaction before everything. It is mandatory for us to stay at our residence in present condition. We are trying to help our customers stay relaxed and safe in their house."















IPDC Finance Limited has paid their depositors' advance interest to ensure their home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.As government declared general holiday from 26 March to 4 April 2020, IPDC has paid all monthly/fortnightly interest in advance till 5 April 2020, says a press release.The government ordered citizens to stay at home to prevent corona pandemic spread and deployed army to implement the order. Police has taken up necessary measures in this regard.In such a crisis situation for the country, IPDC has also taken up this unusual initiative to help their customers relax. Besides, staffers at IPDC are working relentlessly from home to give service to their customers by preventing Corona infection.The depositors of the institution expressed gratitude for taking up such an initiative. Md. Ali Abdullah, one of the depositors, said, "This is an exceptional measure in such a crisis moment. I do transaction through several other institutions, but such customer-friendly initiative is really rare. I thank IPDC cordially for their help."Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC, said, "We always put customers' satisfaction before everything. It is mandatory for us to stay at our residence in present condition. We are trying to help our customers stay relaxed and safe in their house."