Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:50 AM
Factories producing PPE, relevant items can remain open: BGMEA

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

BGMEA on Friday said garment factories involved in producing Coronavirus related        personal protective equipment (PPE) and other materials for physicians and health workers on urgent basis can remain open provided their owners ensure required safety measures in the holidays.
"Factories still have international orders and engaged producing PPE and others will get full cooperation from BGMEA to continue their operation," said BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq in a statement.
"But, each factory has to ensure the maximum required safety measures to contain the spreading of COVID-19 pandemic," she added. Rubana Huq earlier urged the owners to consider closure of their factories as the nation is fighting to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On March 23, the government declared 10-day general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to prevent the transmission of deadly coronavirus. Bangladesh, the second largest exporter of readymade goods after China, earns the bulk of its foreign currencies from this sector.




Coronavirus outbreak disrupted the global supply chain and led to cancellation of orders and delay in shipment from producers in Bangladesh.
So far, 969 factories reported 828.65 million pieces worth $2.68 billion export orders have either been cancelled or held up affecting an estimated 1.97 million workers.


