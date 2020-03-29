Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:50 AM
latest Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM      
Home Business

Beximco provides $1.8m PPE to tackle COVID-19

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Ms. Mia Seppo, ICDDRB Infectious Diseases Division Senior Director Prof. Allen Ross, WHO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana, CDC Country Director Dr. Michael Friedman, IEDCR Director Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora and Bangladesh Society of Medicine General Secretary Prof Dr. Ahmedul Kabir among others display packets containing PPE at a PPE distribution event held at a city hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Ms. Mia Seppo, ICDDRB Infectious Diseases Division Senior Director Prof. Allen Ross, WHO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana, CDC Country Director Dr. Michael Friedman, IEDCR Director Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora and Bangladesh Society of Medicine General Secretary Prof Dr. Ahmedul Kabir among others display packets containing PPE at a PPE distribution event held at a city hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic taking massive toll globally, Bangladesh's leading corporate house Beximco Group has decided to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medicines, test kits for diagnosis for protecting the frontline health care workers dealing with the COVID-19 patients every day.
Beximco Group's pharmaceutical division, Beximco Pharma, has started distributing these equipment to protect the healthcare professionals in the country, according to a press release.
Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP, handed over the first consignment of the equipment to representatives from different testing centres and Government designated hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients during a simple ceremony at a local hotel on Saturday.
UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Ms. Mia Seppo, ICDDRB Infectious Diseases Division Senior Director Prof. Allen Ross, WHO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana, CDC Country Director Dr. Michael Friedman, IEDCR Director Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora and Bangladesh Society of Medicine General Secretary, Prof Dr. Ahmedul Kabir were also present on this occasion.
Beximco Group Chairman A S F Rahman said: " "We, as a responsible business group, will continue to provide our wholehearted support to the Government in facing this enormous crisis."




Beximco Group Vice-Chairman Salman F Rahman, who is also Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, said the corporates of Bangladesh are acutely aware of their social responsibilities and have always joined the national efforts to tackle any crisis.
Referring to the Prime Minister's speech stating this fight against corona virus as a war and testing time for humanity, Salman said: "It has to be fought on all fronts involving both private and public sectors."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How the coronavirus crisis is affecting food supply
US pledges speedy delivery of cash to Americans
Alphabet to donate $800m in response to coronavirus crisis
Dollar posts biggest weekly fall since 2009
ECB tells euro zone banks to skip payouts as virus hits economy
Islami Bank opens Mujib Corner in Bogura
Community Bank holds its 1st AGM
Fitch downgrades UK debt to AA-, outlook negative


Latest News
Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM
Army, police launch campaigns in Noakhali to fight coronavirus
US charters flight to take back its citizens from Bangladesh
Airing classes of secondary level students begins Sunday
14 haats-bazars in Phulbari closed to stop coronavirus spread
Spanish princess dies from coronavirus
Bangladesh to receive 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation Sunday
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal
Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: TIB calls for setting up fund equal to 10% of GDP
Most Read News
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
A World without Islam
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Mobile court's punishment: Jashore AC (Land) withdrawn
She
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Soul searching in the time of Corona - lockdown
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft