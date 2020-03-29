Beximco provides $1.8m PPE to tackle COVID-19



Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Ms. Mia Seppo, ICDDRB Infectious Diseases Division Senior Director Prof. Allen Ross, WHO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana, CDC Country Director Dr. Michael Friedman, IEDCR Director Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora and Bangladesh Society of Medicine General Secretary Prof Dr. Ahmedul Kabir among others display packets containing PPE at a PPE distribution event held at a city hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Beximco Group's pharmaceutical division, Beximco Pharma, has started distributing these equipment to protect the healthcare professionals in the country, according to a press release.

Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP, handed over the first consignment of the equipment to representatives from different testing centres and Government designated hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients during a simple ceremony at a local hotel on Saturday.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Ms. Mia Seppo, ICDDRB Infectious Diseases Division Senior Director Prof. Allen Ross, WHO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana, CDC Country Director Dr. Michael Friedman, IEDCR Director Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora and Bangladesh Society of Medicine General Secretary, Prof Dr. Ahmedul Kabir were also present on this occasion.

Beximco Group Chairman A S F Rahman said: " "We, as a responsible business group, will continue to provide our wholehearted support to the Government in facing this enormous crisis."









Beximco Group Vice-Chairman Salman F Rahman, who is also Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, said the corporates of Bangladesh are acutely aware of their social responsibilities and have always joined the national efforts to tackle any crisis.

Referring to the Prime Minister's speech stating this fight against corona virus as a war and testing time for humanity, Salman said: "It has to be fought on all fronts involving both private and public sectors."



In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic taking massive toll globally, Bangladesh's leading corporate house Beximco Group has decided to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medicines, test kits for diagnosis for protecting the frontline health care workers dealing with the COVID-19 patients every day.Beximco Group's pharmaceutical division, Beximco Pharma, has started distributing these equipment to protect the healthcare professionals in the country, according to a press release.Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP, handed over the first consignment of the equipment to representatives from different testing centres and Government designated hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients during a simple ceremony at a local hotel on Saturday.UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Ms. Mia Seppo, ICDDRB Infectious Diseases Division Senior Director Prof. Allen Ross, WHO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana, CDC Country Director Dr. Michael Friedman, IEDCR Director Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora and Bangladesh Society of Medicine General Secretary, Prof Dr. Ahmedul Kabir were also present on this occasion.Beximco Group Chairman A S F Rahman said: " "We, as a responsible business group, will continue to provide our wholehearted support to the Government in facing this enormous crisis."Beximco Group Vice-Chairman Salman F Rahman, who is also Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, said the corporates of Bangladesh are acutely aware of their social responsibilities and have always joined the national efforts to tackle any crisis.Referring to the Prime Minister's speech stating this fight against corona virus as a war and testing time for humanity, Salman said: "It has to be fought on all fronts involving both private and public sectors."