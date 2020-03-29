As COVID-19 hits BD economy, experts urge for prudent recovery plan





With the cancellation of garments orders of around $2.58 billion by foreign buyers, halt in most economic activities and decline in remittance flow, they also warned that the country's fast-growing economic growth brace for a serious downturn that cannot be tackled without proper strategies and an effective economic diplomacy.

Economists have highly appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Tk 50 billion bailout package for the struggling export industries, mainly garments sector and amid impact of COVID-19 and said such support should also be given to other sectors, especially to the informal one.

Former caretaker government finance adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said the deadly disease is wreaking havoc on the country's economy and hitting hard the RMG sector, tourism, remittance, transport and informal sectors.

"It'll increase unemployment, decrease the poverty reduction rate and overall production. Low-income people will be affected badly. The actual ramification will depend on its spread and the spread of the action plans to recover the finical damage," he said as UNB reports.

Mirza Azizul said specific plans should also be spelt out for the informal sector that shares 85 per cent of the total employment in the country. He said the government must widen the social safety net with adequate allocation as the low-income people are becoming jobless.

Executive chairman of Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) Hossain Zillur Rahman has similarly laid emphasis on the right strategy and plan of action saying people under three working groups or types will suffer from huge economic fallout and they need immediate help.

"One group is those whose products are fully dependent on foreign buyers, the second group whose supply chain relies on imported raw materials and machinery from abroad, and the third group is whose livelihoods depend on internal demands, and this the largest group to be worst affected."

Hossain Zillur said "We shouldn't make mistake in the face of a potential economic crisis in the days to come. We need to determine what kind of support can be provided in the specific sectors. It can be financial incentive or policy support," he said.

Former World Bank economist Dr Zahid Hussain said the coronavirus has started affecting Bangladesh's some business sectors while some sectors will witness unpredictable impact in the days to come. He said the country's export earnings will face a serious setback since export markets, including the UK, USA and UAE will remain shut.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director at the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh said Bangladesh will face both domestic and external impacts. "The economy will face a slowdown and lose pace if the current situation prevails for a long time. The revenue shortfall can deepen further while the export earnings will drop drastically," he said.

Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said, "Work orders are very vulnerable. Some 954 factories reported $2.65 billion export orders cancelled/suspension to affect 1.94 million workers. The situation might further worsen."

















