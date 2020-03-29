Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:49 AM
latest Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM      
Home Front Page

‘Rouge’ AC Land Sayeema withdrawn

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sayeema Hasan of Jashore's Monirampur upazila has been withdrawn for her 'rogue behaviour' with three elderly men for not using face masks.
After withdrawal from her assignment, she was attached to the Divisional Commissioner's Office of Khulna for further action.
The authority has also decided to file departmental case and start probing against the BCS admin cadre official immediately after reopening of government offices at the end of the 10-day general holidays the government announced to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.
Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, the top bureaucrat of the country and supervising authority of the field level officials, on Saturday told journalist that they have taken the matter into accounts and asked the authorities concerned to take punitive measures against the official.




Regarding the matter, Public Administration Secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun on Saturday told journalists that stern action has been taken against the AC land. She was withdrawn from her assignment immediately. Further actions will be taken after filing a departmental case against her after opening of offices.
Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sayeema Hasan of Manirampur was conducting a mobile court there and punished some people for not using face masks to prevent spreading the deadly coronavirus.
During the drive in different areas in the upazila at Friday afternoon, she punished three elderly people forcing them to hold their ears in public.
At that moment, she has taken snaps of the punishment. On the snaps, some made viral on the social media and the photos sparked huge criticism on the social media. Following the criticism, the authority has taken the punitive measure against Sayeema.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Rouge’ AC Land Sayeema withdrawn
AL to provide health service to people over phone
Surviving quarantine: Tips from a Russian cosmonaut
Despite improvement, Dhaka’s air still unhealthy: AQI
Coronavirus: 10mn mobile subscribers left Dhaka before lockdown
Mirpur garment factory shuts after workers protest
Test kits not ‘faulty’, says Chinese embassy
Three of a family killed in Mirpur slum fire


Latest News
Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM
Army, police launch campaigns in Noakhali to fight coronavirus
US charters flight to take back its citizens from Bangladesh
Airing classes of secondary level students begins Sunday
14 haats-bazars in Phulbari closed to stop coronavirus spread
Spanish princess dies from coronavirus
Bangladesh to receive 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation Sunday
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal
Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: TIB calls for setting up fund equal to 10% of GDP
Most Read News
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
A World without Islam
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Mobile court's punishment: Jashore AC (Land) withdrawn
She
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Soul searching in the time of Corona - lockdown
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft