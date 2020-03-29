‘Rouge’ AC Land Sayeema withdrawn





After withdrawal from her assignment, she was attached to the Divisional Commissioner's Office of Khulna for further action.

The authority has also decided to file departmental case and start probing against the BCS admin cadre official immediately after reopening of government offices at the end of the 10-day general holidays the government announced to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, the top bureaucrat of the country and supervising authority of the field level officials, on Saturday told journalist that they have taken the matter into accounts and asked the authorities concerned to take punitive measures against the official.









Regarding the matter, Public Administration Secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun on Saturday told journalists that stern action has been taken against the AC land. She was withdrawn from her assignment immediately. Further actions will be taken after filing a departmental case against her after opening of offices.

Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sayeema Hasan of Manirampur was conducting a mobile court there and punished some people for not using face masks to prevent spreading the deadly coronavirus.

During the drive in different areas in the upazila at Friday afternoon, she punished three elderly people forcing them to hold their ears in public.

