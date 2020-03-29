Video
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:49 AM
AL to provide health service to people over phone

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) has formed a 200-member medical team to provide Tele-service to people during the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The medical team was formed with prominent doctors of the country following a directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The committee will be coordinated by the AL central sub-committee on Health and Population Affairs.
AL Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana said, "We formed the medical team as per the instruction of our party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to provide health service to people over phone."
Anyone can take the service over phone during this crisis moment, she said.
"Names and cell phone numbers of specialized doctors of our medical team will be available on the party website (albd.org). If anyone fails to contact any doctor over phone, he/she can contact with the members of AL Sub-Committee on Health and Population," she added.
Calling upon people to remain alert to all fake news and rumours over coronavirus, AL leader said public representatives should raise awareness among people about the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, party General Secretary Obaidul Quader said his party had formed a 500-member committee to tackle the Coronavirus situation in the country.
However, the party will prepare a list of overseas returnees across the country and that will be given to local administrations and the health departments to minimize the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 27,359 globally on Saturday morning. It has so far infected 597,185 people around the world, according to Worldometer.
Of the infected, 436,466 are currently being treated while 23,523 of them are in serious or critical condition.
So far, 160,719 cases had outcomes and of them, 133,360 (83 percent) recovered and 17 percent died.


