Despite improvement, Dhaka’s air still unhealthy: AQI





Observing the report the Daily Observer talked to experts to know if the situation means a green signal that the air pollution level is within control or not.

Environment experts consider air hazardous when the air goes above 300 AQI (Air Quality Index) but the air quality index was only 85 on Sunday, according to the AirVisual Index Quality report.

However, the status gives a positive signal with the decrease in the air pollution in the city. But environmentalists thinks that still the situation is unhealthy.

As the 50 is the standard of air quality in any city, therefore still lots of efforts are needed to turn the city healthy.

However, Dhaka ranked fourth among cities with worst air quality on February 23.

It had a score of 202 at 09:29am in the Air Quality Index. The air was classified as 'very unhealthy'.

Talking about this result Abu Nesar Khan, President of Bangladesh Paribesh Bachao Andolon (BAPA), said that the government's recent proactive actions has brought this change.

Besides, the suspension of construction works has also helped, he said.

Closure of government offices, factories and educational institutions has also improved the air quality.

Prof Dr Abdus Salam of the Department of Chemistry of Dhaka University who is engaged in air pollution research works for long said, "Still the country's air is not healthy in terms of air quality in the city.

The situation has turned good as the number of people in the city has decreased due to fear of coronavirus but in the context of Bangladesh the air quality index ( AQI) should be below 50 for a healthy air quality."

He also informed that the air quality index was 400/500 for last six month, now if we compare with the situation then of course we are having some healthy air currently.

A numerical value between 151 and 200 indicates that everyone may begin to experience health effects.

Dhaka, one of the most densely populated cities in the world and has been grappling with air pollution for a long time.















