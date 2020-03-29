Video
Sunday, 29 March, 2020
Three of a family killed in Mirpur slum fire

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Three members of a family have died after a fire broke out in a slum in Dhaka's Mirpur.
The fire started in the Bauniabadh slum in Mirpur-11's Block D at 4:15am on Saturday, said Russel Sikder, control room officer of the fire service.
Three small shacks were gutted in the fire which was subsequently doused by two units of fire service. Firemen later recovered the three bodies from one of the shanties.
The authorities suspect that the fire was sparked by
a mosquito coil.
Homeless and destitute people had established the settlement on the government land by erecting small tin-shed houses, said Pallabi Police Station SI Shafiar Rahman.    -bdnews24.com


