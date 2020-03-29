No new Covid-19 case, four more recover: IEDCR





"In the past 24 hours, IEDCR has tested 42 samples and BITID in Chattogram has tested 5 samples. No new case of coronavirus infection was detected in those samples. So, the total number of infected patients remains at 48," she said.

"We want to share good news with you. That is in the past 24 hours four more patients have been tested negative in the PCR test. So far, 15 people have made recovery," she added.

So far, five people died from the virus in Bangladesh.

Asked about community transmission, Dr Md Habibur Rahman, director of Management Information System, Directorate General of Health Services, told journalists, "We haven't noticed any clear case of community transmission in the country yet."

The death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 27,359 globally on Saturday morning.

















No patient died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and four infected patients recovered, said Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora at an online press briefing on Saturday."In the past 24 hours, IEDCR has tested 42 samples and BITID in Chattogram has tested 5 samples. No new case of coronavirus infection was detected in those samples. So, the total number of infected patients remains at 48," she said."We want to share good news with you. That is in the past 24 hours four more patients have been tested negative in the PCR test. So far, 15 people have made recovery," she added.So far, five people died from the virus in Bangladesh.Asked about community transmission, Dr Md Habibur Rahman, director of Management Information System, Directorate General of Health Services, told journalists, "We haven't noticed any clear case of community transmission in the country yet."The death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 27,359 globally on Saturday morning.