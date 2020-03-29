No domestic flights till April 7



Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the city wears a deserted look as aircraft stand parked on the tarmac after flights were suspended following spread of the deadly coronavirus infection worldwide. This photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In a press release sent to different media on Saturday, the CAAB authority announced the further extension.

In the release, the authority said it has extended the suspension of domestic flights till April 7 this year amid fear of a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Earlier on Mar 23, the authority announced suspension of domestic flights till March 31. With the decision, all flight operations on the local routes stopped from March 24 midnight.

Till now 48 people in the country have tested positive for Covid-19 while five have died.































