No domestic flights till April 7
Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 14
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has extended the suspension period of domestic flights till April 7 this year from March 31 amid coronavirus scare.
In a press release sent to different media on Saturday, the CAAB authority announced the further extension.
In the release, the authority said it has extended the suspension of domestic flights till April 7 this year amid fear of a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Earlier on Mar 23, the authority announced suspension of domestic flights till March 31. With the decision, all flight operations on the local routes stopped from March 24 midnight.
Till now 48 people in the country have tested positive for Covid-19 while five have died.