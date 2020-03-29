Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:47 AM
latest Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM      
Home Back Page

30 quarantined judges found corona free

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Nazmul Ahsan Raju

The 30 judges of lower judiciary, who were on home quarantine after returning from Australia on March 15, did not show any symptom of Coronavirus infection during their quarantine period.
Although they were not found risky, they were asked to stay inside their homes like the quarantine period and join their respective duties after ending the government holidays till April 4, according to the Law Ministry sources.
The 30 judges of the lower judiciary have returned from Australia on March 15 after ending a training programme there.
When contacted, Law and Justice Division Secretary Md. Golam Sarwar told the Daily Observer that they were kept in home quarantine under the ministry's supervision to prevent transmission of Coronavirus. During the period of 14 days quarantine, the 30 judges of different courts were not found infected.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD workers in Maldives at added risk of Covid-19: HRW
Akij Group postpones hospital project after ‘attack by locals’
30 quarantined judges found corona free
Law Ministry opens Covid-19 monitoring desk
Lack of protective gear threat to curb coronavirus: WHO
Six die in Tangail truck accident
Four ‘drug traders’ killed in ‘gunfights’
EU to support Bangladesh to fight COVID-19


Latest News
Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM
Army, police launch campaigns in Noakhali to fight coronavirus
US charters flight to take back its citizens from Bangladesh
Airing classes of secondary level students begins Sunday
14 haats-bazars in Phulbari closed to stop coronavirus spread
Spanish princess dies from coronavirus
Bangladesh to receive 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation Sunday
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal
Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: TIB calls for setting up fund equal to 10% of GDP
Most Read News
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
A World without Islam
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Mobile court's punishment: Jashore AC (Land) withdrawn
She
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Soul searching in the time of Corona - lockdown
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft