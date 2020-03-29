30 quarantined judges found corona free





Although they were not found risky, they were asked to stay inside their homes like the quarantine period and join their respective duties after ending the government holidays till April 4, according to the Law Ministry sources.

The 30 judges of the lower judiciary have returned from Australia on March 15 after ending a training programme there.

When contacted, Law and Justice Division Secretary Md. Golam Sarwar told the Daily Observer that they were kept in home quarantine under the ministry's supervision to prevent transmission of Coronavirus. During the period of 14 days quarantine, the 30 judges of different courts were not found infected.















