Law Ministry opens Covid-19 monitoring desk





Two deputy secretaries (admin-1 and 2) of the ministry have been given responsibly of the desk to get updates from more than 1,800 judicial officers (lower court judges) and around 18,000 employees about the corona virus situation.

"We opened the monitoring desk and assigned two deputy secretary with mobile phone numbers. All the judicial officers and employees can be reached at phone numbers in case of any emergency," Law Ministry's Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar told the Daily Observer.

He said Law Minister Anisul Huq is looking into the overall situation and giving necessary instructions to this effect.

















