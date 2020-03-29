Video
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:47 AM
Back Page

Six die in Tangail truck accident

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

At least six people were killed and 10 others  wounded after a truck overturned in Tangail on Saturday. The vehicle was carrying passengers from Dhaka to Bogura.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Kandila area of Tangail Sadar upazila at 5:30am, said Elenga Highway Police Outpost Sergeant Rajib Borman.
Police could not identify the dead immediately.
The cement-laden truck was heading towards Bogura, said Inspector Kamal Hossain of Tangail Gorai highway police's Elenga outpost. The driver had picked up two dozen passengers and allowed them to sit on top of cement bags in the truck, he said.
"It appears the driver fell asleep or lost control of the vehicle."
Thirteen people were rushed to Tangail Sadar Hospital after the incident.  
Two of them were declared dead by the on-duty doctor, said Inspector Kamal. Another person among them died in the afternoon, he added.




    -bdnews24.com


