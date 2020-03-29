Four ‘drug traders’ killed in ‘gunfights’





Lt Col Mohammad Faisal Hasan said a team of BGB, acting on a tip-off, took position in an area adjacent to the Naf River around 3:00am.

At one stage, four to five people arrived in the area by a boat crossing the Naf River.

When the BGB men challenged them, they opened fire, prompting the border guards to retaliate. After the gunfight, three bodies were found lying on the spot.

The BGB team also recovered 1.80 lakh, Yaba pills, two pistols, two cartridges, a bullet shell and a sharp weapon from the spot.

A Yaba trader, identified as Musa Akhbar, 36, was killed in a "gunfight" with police around 4:00am in Whykong union of Teknaf upazila early Saturday, said Pradip Kumar Das, officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Police Station.

Musa, a resident of Kharaingyaghona area in the union, was accused in several drug cases, the OC said.

Two sharp weapons and 15,000 Yaba pills were recovered from the spot, the OC said, adding that three policemen were also injured during the gunfight.









