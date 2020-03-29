Video
Sunday, 29 March, 2020
Man successful in farming broccoli in Joypurhat

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Mar 28: An enthusiastic grower Swapon Chandra of Bormonpara of Vadsa Union in Sadar Upazila of the district has achieved an outstanding success in the commercial cultivation of broccoli.
As a highly food value-added vegetable, the item has made a good niche in the local consumers' markets.
Swapon is a growing farmer. This year, he has cultivated broccoli in 17-decimal land spending Tk 7,000.
His farming was provided with necessary technical and financial supports by a local private organisation Jacks Foundation.
Broccoli is an elite species of cauliflower or cabbage. Its leaf and flower are silky-green. The cultivation is the same to that of cauliflower and cabbage. So far he has sold broccoli worth about Tk 21,000.
The remaining yet in the field is expected to be sold at more Tk 80,000.
Broccoli contains particles of rich-iron ingredient, calcium, magnesium, protein and other high digestive substances. And, these are essential for humans to grow abundant green cells in the body.
The broccoli market demand is high in Chinese restaurants. It is partly costly, compared to cauliflower and cabbage.
Getting attracted to its profitability, other farmers are now shifting to its cultivation.
The success of Swapon has also made them commercially interested.
Though it is a winter vegetable, it is cultivable in all seasons under modern farming system.  
Swapon said he has planted 3,400 broccoli saplings. In the local markets, his per piece broccoli is selling at Tk 30. Its farming process is hygienic and fully poison-free.
To check attacks of injects, a pheromone trap is being used instead of insecticides. It is a three-month vegetable.




Sandy field is suitable for broccoli farming, said Jacks Foundation's Durgadaha Branch Officer Shahadat Hossain, adding it is profitable as well.
Agriculture unit of the foundation is providing technical and financial assistances to the farmers of different crops, said its Executive Director Md Nurul Amin.



