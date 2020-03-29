Measures against coronavirus taken in Pirojpur





All shops across the district have to be closed from 7am till 6pm except pharmacies, grocery and kitchen item shops. All bakery, hotel, restaurants and tea stalls will come under the programme till further notice. All instalments of land operated by NGOs and others are to be closed until the situation improves. Civil Surgeon office sources said, from March 10 to 24, a total of 395 people were sent to home quarantine in seven upazilas including the district headquarters. Among them, 53 were released after completing 14-day home quarantine. On Tuesday, 342 suspected people are maintaining home quarantine in the district.

The prices of daily essentials came under control over repeated monitoring by the administration, law-enforcing agencies and mobile courts. Nine teams conducted mobile courts at a time at the district headquarters and surrounding areas.































PIROJPUR, Mar 28: To prevent coronavirus spread, local administration, law-enforcing agencies and district-level offices have taken different measures.All shops across the district have to be closed from 7am till 6pm except pharmacies, grocery and kitchen item shops. All bakery, hotel, restaurants and tea stalls will come under the programme till further notice. All instalments of land operated by NGOs and others are to be closed until the situation improves. Civil Surgeon office sources said, from March 10 to 24, a total of 395 people were sent to home quarantine in seven upazilas including the district headquarters. Among them, 53 were released after completing 14-day home quarantine. On Tuesday, 342 suspected people are maintaining home quarantine in the district.The prices of daily essentials came under control over repeated monitoring by the administration, law-enforcing agencies and mobile courts. Nine teams conducted mobile courts at a time at the district headquarters and surrounding areas.