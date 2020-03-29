Video
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:46 AM
Four kill selves in three dists

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondents

Four persons killed selves in three districts- Barishal, Bhola and Panchagarh, in three days.
BARISHAL: Two girls committed suicide by hanging in the city in two days.
A girl Ria Moni, 12, of Defulia area under Ward No. 27 of the city killed self on Friday noon.
On the other hand, Afrin, 17, an honours class student of Government BM College killed on Thursday night in Zia Road area of the city.
Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A youth killed self by hanging over family feud in Bahadur Chowmuhani area under Charbhuta Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Md Sohag, 30, was the son of Alamgir of the area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Mir Khairul Kabir said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: An old man killed self by taking poison at Jaigirjot Village under Banglabandha Union in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Jumar Uddin, 60, was the son of late Sonamuddin of the village.
His elder son Abu Sayeed said Jumar Uddin took poison about 11am and became seriously ill. They rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where he died after about an hour.
Tentulia Model PS OC Jahurul Islam and Union Parishad Chairman Kudrat-e-Khuda Milon confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

