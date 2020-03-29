Sanitisation items, relief materials distributed among people in dists





GAIBANDHA: District and upazila administrations started distribution of food materials to day-labourers and rickshaw-pullers of the district from Saturday to mitigate their sufferings caused by joblessness during the coronavirus crisis.

To check the further spread of the coronavirus across the country, the government announced a 10-day holiday from March 26 to April 4 and urged the people to stay at home.

As the government and non-government offices went to shut down and the movement of the people reduced significantly, the day-labourers and the rickshaw-pullers who are fully dependent on day's income had become jobless creating untold sufferings to them.

Considering their sufferings and to inspire them to stay indoors in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the government adopted a food materials distribution programme for the poor people who earn from hand to mouth.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer AKM Idris Ali said primarily, 10,000 poor people of the district would be given food materials received from the Ministry of Relief and Disaster.

Of them, some 2,000 poor people would get food materials in Sundarganj and Gobindaganj upazilas each, 1,800 in Sadar, 1,100 in Sadullapur and Shaghata upazilas each, and 10,000 in Palashbari and Fulchhari upazilas each, he also said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the food materials distribution activity on Saturday at Ballamjhar Union in Sadar Upazila as chief guest.

Each of them got 10 kg of rice, four kg of potato and one kg of pulse, said Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Anisur Rahman.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Abdul Matin urged them to stay at home and maintain social distancing and precautionary measures following the guidelines of the health experts till the situation improves.

Among others, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Prasun Kumar Chakrabartee, and Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Sirajul Islam were also present on the occasion.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Masks, soaps and leaflets were distributed among the people at Bonpara Bazaar in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday with a view to preventing coronavirus.

Upazila Chairman and district Awami League (AL) Health Secretary Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwari and UNO Anwar Parvez distributed the equipments among small businessmen, rickshaw and van pullers and day-labourers in the upazila.

At that time, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das, OC (Investigation) Sumon Ali, Bonpara Municipality AL Joint Secretary Abul Kalam Azad, and AL leader Abdus Sobhan Pramanik were also present.

MUNSHIGANJ: About 600 people got face masks, hand-sanitizers and foods in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Social worker and prominent businessman Mohiuddin Thakur went to their houses and distributed the items.

Among others, Gazaria Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, Gazaria Union Parishad Chairman Abu Taleb Bhuiyan, and Gazaria PS Inspector Md Emarat Hossen were also present during the distribution.

NOAKHALI: Relief materials were distributed among the day-labourers and poor people in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning to tackle coronavirus outbreak amid lockdown.

Basurhat Municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza distributed the relief goods among 1,700 families.

At that time, UNO Faisal Ahmed, Companiganj PS OC Arifur Rahman and Companiganj Upazila Press Club President Hasan Imam Russell were also present.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Bauphal Upazila AL distributed masks and hand-sanitizers among poor people in various unions here on Friday.

In this connection, upazila AL Vice President Mosharef Hossen Khan said the local AL leaders and activists distributed the masks and hand-sanitizers among the poor people here to prevent coronavirus following the instruction of Former Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad ASM Firoz, MP.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A total of 100 families in Kaliganj Upazila of the district got different sanitisation equipments on Thursday.

Vadartti Surja Torun Sporting Club, a local sports organisation, distributed the items including gloves, masks, soaps and medicines.

Besides, this organisation has also arranged awareness campaigns at three places of the upazila. At that time, leaflets were also distributed among the people to create awareness with a view to preventing coronavirus.



























