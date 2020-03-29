

Madhutila Eco-Park not completed even after 20 years

Under the management of Mymensingh Forest Department, the park was established on 380-acre hilly landscape in 2000 at Someshchura Forest Beat of Madhutila Forest Range.

Due to lack of necessary renovation, the park has lost most of its beauty over the last 20 years.

Authorities concerned said already a proposal has been sent to the higher body for turning it into a full-fledged park.

A local resident, Marfat Ali Maruf, said, on the left of the main gate, there are a display model, an information booth and trees in queue. On the right, there is a car-parking zone. Crossing the canteen in the front, there is a hilly road. There are models of elephant, deer, royal Bengal Tiger, lion, monkey, crocodile, kangaroo, mermaid, fish, frog and birds.

He also said dense queue of trees in snaking lanes are headed towards the lake. Crossing the Star Bridge, there is a watch tower from where Indian hills can be seen.

Eco-Park Range Officer Abdul Karim said, "In 2009, Tk 2.80 crore proposal seeking beautification of the park was sent to the authority concerned. As the proposal was not approved, another proposal was forwarded in 2019. If the proposal is passed, the park will become more attractive."

He also said, though the government has been earning Tk 30 to 35 lakh revenue from the park annually, it is not taking any steps for its renovation. Setting up a police camp for tourists' safety, cleansing and security services are necessary.

Staff Saddam Hossen of the park's lessee firm Rahman Traders said the entry charge to park is Tk 10 and the car parking charge is Tk 200. Besides, there is a Tk 6,900 package for staying in a four-room rest house only in daytime with air condition facility atop the hill. It requires booking at Madhutila Range Office, Mymensingh and Sherpur Forest Division.

A tourist Tofazzal Hossen Rana from Sherpur said, "The park is now neglected. I've been disappointed and turned mean to my friends. Bathroom and toilet facility is substandard. Only the rest house is good."

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Hajji Azad Mia said, "The park was established at the very sincere effort of Awami League Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury. Earlier two or three unwanted incidents occurred here, but now it is stopped."

He also said nothing has so far been done at the park in terms of decoration. The potential of the park is fading due to lack of proper attention of the authorities concerned.

He added the park can create employment for the locals.

Mymensingh Divisional Forest Officer AKM Ruhul Amin said massive plan has been undertaken to turn Madhutila Eco-Park into a full-fledged one.

Madhutila Eco-Park is 200 km away from capital Dhaka, 25 km from Sherpur Town and about 14 km from Nalitabari Sadar Upazila.

