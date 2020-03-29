Video
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:46 AM
Villagers repair road with own efforts in Sirajganj

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 28: Failing to get any response from Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) despite repeated calls, villagers finally repaired a muddy road with self-effort at Borohor Union in Ullahpara Upazila of the district.

About 1.5 km portion of the Borohor-Pachila Regional Road at the union ranging from Amdanga Bridge to Soratoil Muslim High School became deplorable. Due to lack repair, locals had to commute by the road with much difficulty. The suffering mounts during rainy season.

When the suffering level became unbearably high, and as there was no response from authorities concerned, the villagers were self-motivated to repair the road with own effort.
A participant in the repair work Ershad Ali said LGED's Ullahpara office performed herringbone bond of some portions of the road. Later, a little portion from Amdanga to Soratoil Muslim High School of the road turned deplorable. Though they informed the matter to the union parishad several times, there was no response.
"Finding no way, we started the repair work," he added.
Borohor Union Parishad Chairman Md Jahurul Islam Nannu termed the self-repair as a noble initiative.

He said the union has fund crisis. Once the fund is available, then the road will be repaired.
Engineer Mainul Islam of Ullahpara LGED said, "I have joined here recently. I came to know about the repair work.





He assured that he would take initiative to make the road metalled.



