Navy working to ensure social distancing in Bhola

BHOLA, Mar 28: As part of containing the contamination of coronavirus, Bangladesh Navy has been patrolling in the field in order to get people to maintain social distance alongside home quarantine in the district.Navy patrolling was seen in different areas ranging from Barishal Dalan intersection since Thursday morning.Navy Contingent Commander Noor Mohammed said they have already started working to make people aware. So far, two contingents have arrived in the district. Each contingent comprised of two platoon members. There are reserved navy forces as well.On necessary, they shall be fielded, he further said.Sharing the duty of navy, he said in addition to seeing whether the foreign returnees are maintaining home quarantine, the isolation centres of health division shall be monitored.His navy contingent shall work jointly with civil, police, local and upazila administration.To compel people maintain social distance and disperse public gathering, executive magistrates and police members are working in the field conducting mobile courts. They have already fined 10 Tk 2,100 for not wearing masks.Disinfectant was sprayed in public transports in the morning and leaflets and masks were distributed among the locals by different volunteer organisations.Mike-based awareness was made asking people to keep neat and clean abiding by the government order in order to fight coronavirus.