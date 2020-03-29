Antivirus solution sprayed in dists





GOPALGANJ: Under the initiative of Gopalganj Municipality, antivirus solution was sprayed in different places of the town on Saturday. The spraying programme led by Municipality Mayor Kazi Liakat Ali Leku was begun from the municipality office in the morning.

A total of 40 cleaners sprayed the medicine in the houses of nine wards of the municipal area.

Besides, 36 hand washing points in 25 places and billboards in 50 places were established to create awareness among the people regarding the coronavirus.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Under the initiative of Chakgoas Modern Club, antivirus was sprayed in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday with a view to prevent coronavirus.

The spray covered each of the houses, roads and several walking spaces in Chakgoas and Chaktakinagar villages in the upazila.

Among others, Chakgoas Modern Club President Tanjinul Islam Toha, General Secretary Faisal Islam, and members Nazmul Islam, Ashik Raja, Sujon, Ratan and Mainul Islam were present at that time.

Club Member Nazmul Islam said the club will continue such activities to prevent coronavirus.

TARAGANJ, RANGPUR: Antivirus solution was sprayed in Taraganj Upazila of the district on Friday with a view to prevent coronavirus.

The spraying was conducted under the initiative of the upazila administration and with the assistance of local fire service.

Acting Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Khatibur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Taraganj Police Station Jinnat Ali and various police members sprayed the antivirus solution at that time.

Among others, Upazila Parishad Chairman Anisur Rahman Liton, Vice Chairman Bayzid Bostami, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Aminul Islam, Project Implementation Officer Abdul Momin and Kursha Union Parishad Chairman Afzazul Haque Sarker were also present during the spraying. Upazila Parishad Chairman Anisur Rahman Liton said the spraying programme was started here on Friday as a part of cleaning activities to prevent coronavirus. The antivirus will be sprayed in every market and road in the upazila, he added.

He urged people not to panic rather to aware in preventing the virus.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Spraying of antivirus solution was started in Nagarpur Upazila of the district from Friday, and will be continued in next several days.

Upazila administration and fire service jointly organised the programme.

UNO Syed Fayezul Islam said the antivirus solution is being sprayed in dense areas of the town primarily. Later, it will be sprayed everywhere.

He urged all to stay at home at that time.

Upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Mehedi Hasan said they are spraying medicine here following the government instruction. Spraying is more or less fruitful to prevent the coronavirus. They need more antivirus solution to continue the programme.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: Under the initiative of Galachipa Municipality, antivirus was sprayed in the upazila town of the district on Thursday. Municipality Mayor Ahsanul Haque Tuhin inaugurated the activity.

Different ward councillors and over a hundred cleaners took part in the programme.

Mayor Tuhin said antivirus spraying is being conducted in mosques, markets and various dense areas in the town. This spraying will be continued in next 21 days.

He also urged people to stay at home, and not to go outside without any emergency. However, all need to maintain awareness, including using masks and washing hands regularly, to prevent coronavirus. None has been affected by the coronavirus in the upazila yet, the mayor added.

KISHOREGANJ: Kishoreganj Municipality sprayed beaching powder in municipality area to prevent coronavirus.

The spray operation was conducted in different areas including Gauranga Bazaar intersection, Kalibari intersection, Akhra Bazaar intersection, Puranathana intersection, Ekrampur intersection, and Boro Bazaar area.

At that time, disinfectants were sprayed on various roads including ambulances, private cars, motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and bicycles.

Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia said the programme will continue to keep municipalities free from germs.



















