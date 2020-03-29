

70-acre land remains uncultivated for lack of irrigation in Laxmipur

On the one hand, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) is implementing an irrigation project. On the other hand, the soil of the arable lands under the project is being lifted and taken to brick kilns.

The farmers are being affected seriously as the project has not been started in right time.

Farmers alleged that the project manager is responsible for the delay in launching the project while the project manager is blaming the power department and the power development is blaming BADC. On the contrary, BADC is blaming Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS).

There are about 50-acre land under the "Akhter Irrigation Project-1" in Ratanpur Village under Mandari Union in the upazila. Of the total, about 30-acre land has been brought under Boro cultivation this season and the rest 20-acre has remained uncultivated.

The President of the project is a local farmer Shahid, and the Manager is Akhter Hossen, although he is not farmer.

A recent visit to the project area found a syndicate stealing away the soil from the land and taking to nearby brick kilns. But, BADC has installed project pipeline on the land few days back.

A little afar, some farmers were seen preparing fields and planting saplings.

Talking to the Daily Observer, some farmers expressed their anger to the project manager.

Farmer Deen Mohammad said, "I could not plant saplings in time due to water crisis. As a result, the saplings have been destroyed. Expected yield is not possible from planting such saplings."

Farmer Shamsul Alam under this project did not cultivate Boro this season. He said, "I could not prepare land for lack of timely irrigation due to power crisis. The unplanted saplings have been damaged. So, I left 84-decimal land uncultivated this season."

Farmer Siraj Mia said, "I myself irrigated 40-decimal land and planted saplings. As the land dried out few days back, I asked the Project Manager Akhter for water. But he said it would be late. So, I again irrigated the land myself."

The 'Akhter Irrigation Project-2' is located near the project-1 at Narsinghapur Village. The pipeline and the house of the project have already been made. Though pillars for power connection have been installed but the wiring could not be done due to local protest.

President of the project and a local farmer Abul Kashem said, "The project manager has made me president only in paper. He is not a farmer."

Project Manager Md Akhter said, "I did not get the meter under Laxmipur PBS for project-1. The irrigation has been conducted using the previous meter."

When asked about project-2, he said due to local protest, the power line cannot be installed. So, the project is closed now.

BADC Laxmipur Zone Assistant Engineer (Irrigation) Md Abdur Razzak said getting power connection for the irrigation projects of BADC is taking time.

He, however, warned the project manager on the allegations brought by the locals.

General Manager of Laxmipur PBS Mohammed Abu Taher said, "We are committed to give power connection quickly. If anybody applies for power connection late, he or she will get the connection late."

He requested for applying within a time frame for power connection.



























LAXMIPUR, Mar 28: About 70-acre land of over 200 farmers at Narsinghapur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district has remained uncultivated for lack of irrigation.On the one hand, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) is implementing an irrigation project. On the other hand, the soil of the arable lands under the project is being lifted and taken to brick kilns.The farmers are being affected seriously as the project has not been started in right time.Farmers alleged that the project manager is responsible for the delay in launching the project while the project manager is blaming the power department and the power development is blaming BADC. On the contrary, BADC is blaming Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS).There are about 50-acre land under the "Akhter Irrigation Project-1" in Ratanpur Village under Mandari Union in the upazila. Of the total, about 30-acre land has been brought under Boro cultivation this season and the rest 20-acre has remained uncultivated.The President of the project is a local farmer Shahid, and the Manager is Akhter Hossen, although he is not farmer.A recent visit to the project area found a syndicate stealing away the soil from the land and taking to nearby brick kilns. But, BADC has installed project pipeline on the land few days back.A little afar, some farmers were seen preparing fields and planting saplings.Talking to the Daily Observer, some farmers expressed their anger to the project manager.Farmer Deen Mohammad said, "I could not plant saplings in time due to water crisis. As a result, the saplings have been destroyed. Expected yield is not possible from planting such saplings."Farmer Shamsul Alam under this project did not cultivate Boro this season. He said, "I could not prepare land for lack of timely irrigation due to power crisis. The unplanted saplings have been damaged. So, I left 84-decimal land uncultivated this season."Farmer Siraj Mia said, "I myself irrigated 40-decimal land and planted saplings. As the land dried out few days back, I asked the Project Manager Akhter for water. But he said it would be late. So, I again irrigated the land myself."The 'Akhter Irrigation Project-2' is located near the project-1 at Narsinghapur Village. The pipeline and the house of the project have already been made. Though pillars for power connection have been installed but the wiring could not be done due to local protest.President of the project and a local farmer Abul Kashem said, "The project manager has made me president only in paper. He is not a farmer."Project Manager Md Akhter said, "I did not get the meter under Laxmipur PBS for project-1. The irrigation has been conducted using the previous meter."When asked about project-2, he said due to local protest, the power line cannot be installed. So, the project is closed now.BADC Laxmipur Zone Assistant Engineer (Irrigation) Md Abdur Razzak said getting power connection for the irrigation projects of BADC is taking time.He, however, warned the project manager on the allegations brought by the locals.General Manager of Laxmipur PBS Mohammed Abu Taher said, "We are committed to give power connection quickly. If anybody applies for power connection late, he or she will get the connection late."He requested for applying within a time frame for power connection.