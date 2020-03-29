Video
Letter To the Editor

Coronavirus and ill psychology

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
The outbreak of coronavirus disease has passed nearly 3 months and has almost left not countries unaffected around the world. Though the situation of Bangladesh still seems relatively good, the country is in extreme risk because of being drastically populated and the lack of consciousness of its citizens.

Many people of Bangladesh are obsessed with superstitions and are the subjects of manipulative religious priests. Thus, they believe that the disease will affect only non-Muslims, profane Muslims, and those who eat exotic meats such as bat, rat, snake, and snails. However, any disease does not discriminate to whomever it will attack. Another point is that indigenous sorcerers tend to exploit the psychology of the mass and they have spread several rumors including the healing power of the Asiatic pennywort.

If all these impedimental things continue, our overall national role will be worthless to counter the disease. People should be made more aware through media and the rumor-boosting persons should be immediately countered with law.





Zubaida Alam Zerin
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science & Technology University



