Lockdown is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

The sad and unfortunate news of the COVID-19 pandemic has seemingly brought the whole world to a standstill. For an indefinite period of time, our monotonous routine life has come to a halt, leaving us with hours of free time and restraining us in our dwelling. The countrywide lockdown in the wake of the novel coronavirus has forced the extroverts to stay in their abode, while the introverts have got some weeks of relaxation from having to socialise outside.Amid the various inconveniences being faced by the people, I have just discovered a very positive aspect of this indefinite period of lockdown. Contrary to the general assumption that our freedom has been curtailed, it is amusing to note that this lockdown has instead brought considerably enough freedom to our life. You are free from the nagging of your boss or teachers, and those annoying relatives won't visit or invite you anytime soon. The employees who are still obliged to 'work from home' can still save themselves from the wrath of a face-to-face meeting. You no longer need to be in a hurry each morning to reach your college or workplace on time.Issac Newton, who is arguably the greatest scientist of all time, had undergone a similar situation that we are facing nowadays at one instance of his life. The Great Plague of London in 1665 had forced Newton to return to his homeland. His inquisitive brain did not allow him to rest on his laurels and he went on to propound the law of universal gravitation. His discovery of the law of gravitation has ever since helped the scientists and researchers to learn more about the Earth and also opened the doors for space exploration. Had Newton become lethargic and started feeling bored in solitude during the epidemic, such discoveries would have likely taken place at least decades later.From my personal experiences, I affirm that in the state of being in peace and free from the rat race which we have been continually running, the creativity in us blooms. A tiresome brain can only apply the already existing thoughts and ideas of the mind, but the metaphysical things like creativity, intuition and wisdom cannot arise out of the restless mind. A seed has the potentiality to grow into a tall and prolific tree. The sprouting of the seed takes place in silence, as against the thundering of destruction. Likewise, the sprouting of the seeds of creativity, intuition and wisdom takes place in silence too.Only anger, greed and ego require a disturbed mind. That is exactly why meditation is inextricably linked with silence. In reference to the present state of affairs, the prevailing lockdown is, therefore, a golden opportunity to allow our creativity to thrive. Take out the to-do list you have been long deferring and consider what things you can finish up with the limited resources you have at your dwelling. You may, for instance, pick up those books that you always wanted to read but couldn't do so owing to the paucity of time. To that end, we can very well utilise this time to complete our pending work, acquire new skills and most importantly, reform ourselves.A few friends gave me a call to seek some ideas on how I am spending the long hours these days. The problem is that we have made ourselves so accustomed to the routine life that we have forgotten experiencing life in its natural way. In our pursuit to get educated and earn a sound living with the ultimate goal of living a happy and peaceful life, we don't realise the fact that we have all reduced ourselves to the participants of a rat race. This rat race overshadows our ultimate goal and therefore we go on missing the whole point. Although we have been forbidden indefinitely from going outside, we can nevertheless proceed on an inner journey.For once we might as well throw away all our masks that the society and the world at large had compelled us to wear and instead live in a totally natural and innocent manner. This way, we can come closer to existence and get to know the truth about ourselves. We have hitherto spent our life in gaining knowledge about everything except our own being; we should now take a plunge into our own being. I am confident that by the time the world and our country overcome this pandemic, there will be a sea change in our personality.The writer is a student of LLB (Hons) in Lucknow University