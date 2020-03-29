Emergence of Bangladesh: Exploitations led Bangabandhu for independence



A H M ZEHADUL KARIM



Based on the election result of 1970, although Bangabandhu was supposed to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan, but it was not agreed to by Bhutto, a leader of West Pakistan who had only captured the majority of seats in West Pakistan logically having the minority position in the parliament. Based on Bhutto's desire, there was a brutal military crackdown with a mass killing of the people in the eastern region of Bangladesh. In the face of this catastrophe, Mujib voicing the sentiment and desire of the people of his region declared the independence of Bangladesh (former East Pakistan) on 26th March, 1971. This was followed by ten months of civil strife that culminated in India's intervention.



When the Government of Pakistan was instituted in 1947, the people of Bangladesh essentially became the victim of the same colonial exploitation by West Pakistan in the new political set up where Bangladesh had become simply an economic hinterland of West Pakistan. In providing a brief political history, it can clearly be mentioned that being the part of Pakistan, Bengalese under the leadership of Bangabadhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman shed their blood in several stages starting from 1952 until 1971. In 1958, Ayub Khan promulgated Martial Law in the country and reinstated the continued enslavement of the Bangladeshis for another ten years subjugating them economically, politically and culturally.



We may start here our discussion showing very briefly the agricultural breakthrough in West Pakistan; but in the case of Bangladesh, no appreciable progress has been made in this regard. Due to the scarcity of water in the dry season, most of the cultivable land in Bangladesh had remained fallow. For that reason, it has been found that in 'West Pakistan during the 1960s the major crops grew at 4.6 per cent and 5.5 per cent per annum, respectively, while the corresponding growth rates in Bangladesh was only 2.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent'.



There is evidence which shows that West Pakistan pursued a policy of economic exploitation in Bangladesh for the enrichment and development of her own economy. For example, at the very beginning of independence (1949-50), the gross domestic product (GDP) of West Pakistan was Rs 1209.1 crores, and for Bangladesh, it was Rs. 1237.4 crores. It is evident that in context to the GDP, both the provinces started roughly at the same point. But the disparity between the two provinces grew due to the economic growth model adopted by West Pakistani rulers. It is evident that within twenty years (i.e., from 1949-50 to 1969-70), the GDP of Bangladesh and West Pakistan differed greatly.



The magnitude of the transfer of resources has been estimated by a panel of economists. One renowned economist of that time named, Mahbub-ul-Haq in 1966 estimated a net transfer of real resources from Bangladesh to West Pakistan to the extent of 20 crores per annum until 1958. As calculated, a total of Rs. 2500 million for a period of fourteen years (from 1948 to 1961). And the instrument of transfer of resources worked through the balance of payments. Until 1963, Bangladesh had a surplus on the external balance of trade, although it imported more goods from West Pakistan than it exported to them.



It is evident that Bangladesh being the eastern wing had a surplus in her foreign trade in the initial years of independence. But subsequently (after 1965), her trade moved into deficit. The main reason for such a deficit, I would argue, is due to the trade embargo with India. India was the biggest customer for two of Bangladesh's major export items like, raw jute and fish. Bangladesh was the supplier of 75 per cent of raw jute to India for her industries located in Calcutta. The consequences of such a restriction of export of jute to India were severe. The poor farmers in Bangladesh were victimized because the price of jute dropped down very sharply. The disparity and the economic exploitation had also been evident in the sphere of development expenditure. The allocation of development expenditure in all three five-year plans indicated that the bulk of the development expenditure was made in the West, although 55 per cent of the population lived in Bangladesh. Less than one-fourth of the total expenditure went to the eastern wing and it only reached 36 per cent during the third plan period of 1965-66 to 1969-70.



The majority of the people in the eastern wing (54.6 per cent according to the 1951 census) in Pakistan (indicating Joint Pakistan) spoke Bengali, while Urdu was the dominant language of West Pakistan. Under these circumstances, with a desire to undermine the Bengali language and culture, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Najimuddin declared in the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan in 1948 that 'Pakistan is a Muslim state and it must have as its lingua-franca the language of the Muslim nation'. The people of Bangladesh, however, demanded that Bengali should be one of the state languages at par with Urdu. The demand was not unjust, but instead of conceding to this demand, a month later (March 1948), Mr. Jinnah repeated the same proposition of the Prime Minister at Dhaka declaring that the state language of Pakistan was going to be Urdu and no other language. Later, in February 1952, when the Prime Minister of the country again spoke in front of the students of Dhaka University in favor of Urdu, the students engaged in peaceful demonstrations demanding the immediate full recognition of Bengali. The police opened fire and there were severe casualties. Within twenty-four hours, the Chief Minister of East Pakistan moved the resolution to the center to adopt Bengali as one of the state languages.



The economic policies adopted by the rulers in West Pakistan left the eastern region economically backward. Being geographically rugged, West Pakistan's agricultural sector developed with diversified structural changes. The reason was the transfer of resources from East Pakistan. The transfer of resources occurred with the balance of payments. The eastern region was further victimized economically with the imposition of a trade embargo with India. The disparities in the development expenditure brought a sharp difference in the GDPs of the two wings.



In the sphere of language and culture, West Pakistanis tried to distort and destroy the Bengali language. So, from the very beginning, these factors separated the two people artificially brought together within the framework of Pakistan; they also demonstrate the absurdities of creating Pakistan. Two regions which are wide apart geographically, lingua-culturally and economically, were, however, united on the basis of religious similarity. But it is quite clear that at least three strong centrifugal elements opposed to one feeble centripetal force, did not work out as it was thought.



I would further argue that the differences of language and cultures have not been tolerated. Rather, it was quite provocative when the government rejected the language of a majority of the people and made a direct attack on their culture. To get rid of the economic and social exploitation, independence of Bangladesh was a necessity because the Pakistani military junta never adopted any concrete policies to reverse the increasing disparity. To remove the disparity between the two provinces, Bangabandhu had even suggested certain measures of autonomy very logically through his 'six-point' demand in 1966 to remove the economic exploitation on Bangladesh. In his six points, Sheikh Mujib identified the transfer of resources very clearly and accordingly for that reason, he asked for a regional autonomy of the two provinces.



He suggested that regional autonomy in fact, will grow confidence among the Bangladeshis on economic exploitation of the West. Instead of listening to Sheikh Mujib, the Pakistanis put him to imprisonment several times for fourteen years and had tortured him in many ways. But it was Mujib's commitment and love for the people that always had instigated him to take the right decisions in right time; and finally, he was successful in having the independence of Bangladesh. We have to admit that had there not been Mujib, this country would have never been independent. This is only because of his courage, intelligence, political farsightedness and also at the same time, his patriotic love for his own people that accentuated the independence of Bangladesh.



Dr A H M Zehadul Karim is a former Vice Chancellor of a public university in Bangladesh. At present, he is working as a Professor of Anthropology at Jagannath University, Dhaka.





































