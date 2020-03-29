

Economy needs government aid and assistance



From a global perspective, the Corona-crisis is likely to be more severe than the 2008 financial crisis crash because it affects the entire economy, with a collapse in supply due to shuttering of factories and a similar crash in demand with billions of people in lockdown.

However, the ray of optimism is there, during her address to the nation on March 25, the prime minister announced a stimulus package of Tk 5,000 crore for the export-oriented industries to combat the adverse impact of Coronavirus on the country's economy.



We welcome the well-timed action and hope that it will provide some respite to our businesses and help them pay the wages of their workers on time. The Bangladesh Bank will also ease some restrictions on companies, such as refraining from declaring any customer a loan defaulter till June. The timeframe for realising export earnings has been increased to six months from two months, and the timeframe for meeting import expenses has been increased to six months from four months. Certain assistance from paying utility service related bills will also provide businesses with some breathing space.



Additionally, the prime minister also announced that low-income people would be provided assistance under the "Return-to-Home" programme and VGD, VGF and rice for Tk 10 per kg programmes would be continued with free medicine and treatment. All of this will certainly help the people suffering heavily during this moment of crisis. Additionally, we believe that the government must introduce more Open market Sales otherwise OMS initiatives across the major cities.











Most importantly, we must ensure that aid is provided to the right people at the right time. Should there be a need for further relief packages, we hope the government will not hesitate to provide them, especially to the poorer segments of the society and people working in the informal sector such as day labourers and rickshaw pullers, who are surely the most vulnerable under the prevailing circumstances.



