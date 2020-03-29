20,000 poor families to get food aid in Rajshahi city













"In the meeting, we have taken a decision on how to distribute the food grains among the daily wage earners to help them survive during the ongoing 10-day shutdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus," Mayor Liton said.

He said the city corporation has raised a stock of 100 tonnes of rice and 20 tonnes of pulse from the city's affluent persons for distribution which is expected to start on Sunday.

He, however, said the distribution from the City Bhaban to ward-level has already been started.

"We will seek more support from the richer class and affluent people for the welfare of the distressed sections of society," he added. RAJSHAHI, Mar 28: Around 20,000 hand-to-mouth families in the city will be given food assistance to overcome their financial hardships caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Each of the beneficiary households will get 10 kilograms of rice and 500 grams of pulse at the initial stage, said AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), after holding an emergency meeting at the City Bhaban conference hall on Saturday in the wake of the virus outbreak."In the meeting, we have taken a decision on how to distribute the food grains among the daily wage earners to help them survive during the ongoing 10-day shutdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus," Mayor Liton said.He said the city corporation has raised a stock of 100 tonnes of rice and 20 tonnes of pulse from the city's affluent persons for distribution which is expected to start on Sunday.He, however, said the distribution from the City Bhaban to ward-level has already been started."We will seek more support from the richer class and affluent people for the welfare of the distressed sections of society," he added.