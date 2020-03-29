Rangamati house under lockdown

RANGAMATI, Mar 28: Local administration has put a house under lockdown after detecting presence of a man with coronavirus symptoms there at West Muslimpara Block in Baghaichari upazila on Saturday.

Baghaichari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ahasan Habib Jitu made this announcement around 11:30 am and asked the people of the neighbouring houses to stay in 14- day home quarantine to avoid transmission of deadly COVID-19. The UNO said on information that an Ansar member is staying in the house with symptoms of Covid-19. -UNB













