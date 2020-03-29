Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:45 AM
latest
Home City News

DMP to distribute food among 2,500 destitute people daily

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

To lessen hardship of the destitute people in the capital in this tough time, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will distribute food among 2,500 homeless children and poor people daily.
"We would distribute food among 2,500 destitute people in the areas under 50 police stations in the capital from March 29," a press release quoted DMP commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam as saying on Saturday.
The DMP chief said the food will be distributed till the end of ongoing general holidays on April 4.
Meanwhile, like earlier occasions, DMP continued spraying antibacterial solution through water cannons in its eight separate crime divisions in the city.
The first phase of disinfecting the city roads took place from 10:00am to 12:00pm, and the second phase will continue from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, another press release said.
DMP launched the program on March 25 and will continue until further order in this regard.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20,000 poor families to get food aid in Rajshahi city
Rangamati house under lockdown
DMP to distribute food among 2,500 destitute people daily
Coronavirus: 10 houses under lockdown after death of a man
Khulna district administration distributes PPE
Child killed in Ctg road crash
Heat wave to continue
KMP forms ‘quick response team’ to assist Covid-19 patients


Latest News
Army, police launch campaigns in Noakhali to fight coronavirus
US charters flight to take back its citizens from Bangladesh
Airing classes of secondary level students begins Sunday
14 haats-bazars in Phulbari closed to stop coronavirus spread
Spanish princess dies from coronavirus
Bangladesh to receive 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation Sunday
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal
Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: TIB calls for setting up fund equal to 10% of GDP
Throat-slit body of rickshaw van puller recovered
Most Read News
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
A World without Islam
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Mobile court's punishment: Jashore AC (Land) withdrawn
She
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Soul searching in the time of Corona - lockdown
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft