DMP to distribute food among 2,500 destitute people daily





"We would distribute food among 2,500 destitute people in the areas under 50 police stations in the capital from March 29," a press release quoted DMP commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam as saying on Saturday.

The DMP chief said the food will be distributed till the end of ongoing general holidays on April 4.

Meanwhile, like earlier occasions, DMP continued spraying antibacterial solution through water cannons in its eight separate crime divisions in the city.

The first phase of disinfecting the city roads took place from 10:00am to 12:00pm, and the second phase will continue from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, another press release said.

DMP launched the program on March 25 and will continue until further order in this regard. -BSS

















To lessen hardship of the destitute people in the capital in this tough time, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will distribute food among 2,500 homeless children and poor people daily."We would distribute food among 2,500 destitute people in the areas under 50 police stations in the capital from March 29," a press release quoted DMP commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam as saying on Saturday.The DMP chief said the food will be distributed till the end of ongoing general holidays on April 4.Meanwhile, like earlier occasions, DMP continued spraying antibacterial solution through water cannons in its eight separate crime divisions in the city.The first phase of disinfecting the city roads took place from 10:00am to 12:00pm, and the second phase will continue from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, another press release said.DMP launched the program on March 25 and will continue until further order in this regard. -BSS