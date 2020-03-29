Coronavirus: 10 houses under lockdown after death of a man





The deceased was identified as Masud Rana, 50, of Kahalu upazila in Bogura.

Shibganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Alamgir Kabir said ten houses were kept under lockdown in the area after the death of the man on Saturday morning.

Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin, deputy civil surgeon, Bogura, said they have contacted Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

"Prof Flora told us to send sample of the deceased to Dhaka and complete the funeral after rapping his body with personal protection equipment," said Tuhin adding that a group of physicians have been sent to the area.

Locals said the deceased used to do business in Dhaka and went to his wife's rented house in Daridah area in Shibganj upazila on March 24 when he was suffering from fever, cough and throat ache.

They also said that Masud's condiiton worsened on Friday night and he died around 8:00am on Saturday morning. -UNB



























