Khulna district administration distributes PPE

KHULNA, Mar 28: In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Khulna district administration on Friday (distributed 1,350 Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs), 12,500 masks among doctors, nurses, law enforcement agencies and other health service providers in the city, a press release said on Saturday.Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Md. Helal Hossain handed over the PPEs, masks, hands globs, hand sanitizers to the doctors, nurses, staff of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Khulna General Hospital, law enforcement agencies and others health service providers.He said none should be panicked about coronavirus and people should abide by health directives of the government along with maintaining cleanliness to prevent infection of coronavirus.