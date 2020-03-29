Child killed in Ctg road crash

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 28: A six-year old child was killed when an iron rod laden truck crushed her at Boro Kumira area under Sitakund upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The victim was identified as Titi Das, daughter of Krishno Das, hailed from Jelepara of Kumira Ghatghar area under Sitakund upazila of the district.

Police said the iron rod carrying truck crushed her when she was crossing the road at Boro Kumira area at 9:00am.

Locals seized the truck (Chatta Metro Ta-11-7666) and detained truck driver Nizam, and handed over to the police.

Shamim Sheikh, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sitakunda thana confirmed the incident and said that police went there after receiving information about the incident.











