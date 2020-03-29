Video
Heat wave to continue

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted that the ongoing mild heat wave would continue while weather would remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country till 9:00am of Sunday.
Talking to the Daily Observer, weather expert Mohammad Aftab Uddin said "Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Dhaka, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Pabna, Khulna, Chuadanga, Bagerhat, Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola, Rangamati and Sylhet, and it may continue."
He also noted that such situation will exist for next three to four days.
When asked the temperature of Dhaka city, he said that on Friday the temperature of Dhaka city was 36.6 degree celsius and Saturday the temperature is 35.6 degree celsius. "So gradually Dhaka city's temparure is decreasing," he added.
Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, he said.


