KMP forms ‘quick response team’ to assist Covid-19 patients





Deputy Police Commissioner (Media) Md. Moniruzzaman Mithu said KMP formed the team on Thursday afternoon to monitor the overall coronavirus situation in the city and extend urgent assistance to the virus infected patients.

After providing practical training to the QRT members, the KMP authority has provided them with an ambulance, a vehicle, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other necessary inputs to stand beside the coronavirus patients.

"Members of the QRT police are firmly committed to serve the coronavirus infected people in need as part of the commitment to ensure the welfare of the people and the country under any situation," Moniruzzaman said. -BSS

































KHULNA, Mar 28: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has formed a 'quick response team' (QRT) to assist the department of health and local administration to deal with the coronavirus infected patients in the city in the earliest possible time.Deputy Police Commissioner (Media) Md. Moniruzzaman Mithu said KMP formed the team on Thursday afternoon to monitor the overall coronavirus situation in the city and extend urgent assistance to the virus infected patients.After providing practical training to the QRT members, the KMP authority has provided them with an ambulance, a vehicle, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other necessary inputs to stand beside the coronavirus patients."Members of the QRT police are firmly committed to serve the coronavirus infected people in need as part of the commitment to ensure the welfare of the people and the country under any situation," Moniruzzaman said. -BSS