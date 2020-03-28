Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:07 AM
Print Edition
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Miscellaneous
Sports
Book Review
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Literature
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
Commentary
National
Business
Countryside
International
Don't miss
Education
Sports
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Miscellaneous
Sports
Book Review
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Literature
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Tangail road mishap kills 5
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
Home
Front Page
A building at Baburail damaged due to gas line explosion
Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 103
A building at Baburail damaged due to gas line explosion
A building at Baburail in Narayanganj city was badly damaged due to gas line explosion, killing a baby (inset) and injuring four others of a family on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
A building at Baburail damaged due to gas line explosion
Pandemic deaths could top 1.8mn even with tough response: Study
Coronavirus: Pabna village under lockdown
Bangladeshis need to show courage, discipline to fight Covid-19: Miller
328 more kept in home quarantine in Rajshahi division
BKMEA asks members to shut factories
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Biman suspends flights to London, Manchester
Latest News
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
Historic $2.2tr coronavirus bill passes US House
Tangail road mishap kills 5
Atletico join Espanyol in requesting player, staff paycuts
China bans foreigners as imported cases rise
'Printing money': booming mask producers in China meet global demand
Google offers $800 mn to pandemic-impacted businesses, health agencies
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Most Read News
Pandemic and governance in Bangladesh: Reality and proposition
Asia shares rise on more stimulus hopes but dollar loses steam
Spain's female football referees on frontline of coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
AIIB to scale up public health services amid COVID-19
Actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications
Meaning of word is what it denotes: A philosophical inquiry into COVID-19
Khaleda Zia's lawyer Sanaullah Mia dead
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Devotees urged to keep limited presence at Jum'a prayers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft