Bangladeshis need to show courage, discipline to fight Covid-19: Miller





"During the Liberation War, Bangladeshis showed the world the meaning of courage, discipline, and sacrifice," he said in a message.

The US Ambassador said now, as the entire world confronts a new threat - the

coronavirus, COVID-19 - they all need to draw on those same qualities that are in such abundance here, to fight back against the disease and protect ourselves.

On Bangladesh's 49th Independence Day, Ambassador Miller shares, "I wish to congratulate the people of Bangladesh on your 49th anniversary of independence."

He also extended his best wishes as Bangladesh commemorates the centennial of the birth of Father of the Nation and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ahead of 2021 Golden Jubilee. -UNB



















