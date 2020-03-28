Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 March, 2020, 10:06 AM
latest Tangail road mishap kills 5       Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day       
Home Front Page

328 more kept in home quarantine in Rajshahi division

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

RAJSHAHI, Mar 27: A total of 328 new persons have been put under home quarantine in Rajshahi division in the last 24 hours to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said 328 migrants have been quarantined at homes in all eight districts of the division till 8 am totalling the number to 4,042 since March 10 last.
Of them, 1,731 were released after expiry of their 14-day quarantine till this morning in the division Among the new ones, 106 have been home-quarantined in Rajshahi, 32 in Chapainawabgonj, seven in Naogaon, 16 in Natore, 25 in Joypurhat, 129 in Bogura and 12 in Pabna.
313 others were released during the last 24 hours.
Dr Gopen Acharya said comprehensive efforts are continuing to ensure stay at home, social distancing and washing hands with water and soap.
All the government authorities concerned including the public representatives are conducting activities to contain coronavirus spread.
Meanwhile, effective step has been taken to strengthen the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) aimed at combating the virus outbreak.
The RMCH's 30 Number Ward, which is at present accommodating Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU), Burn and Plastic Surgery and Neurosurgery, is being prepared for treatment of the infected patients. Dr Gopen said two more isolation units were established.
The 60-bed CDM Hospital has been handed over to the command of RMCH to provide treatment facilities to the corona patients. Another 20-bed Cancer Hospital and Research Center has also been brought under the RMCH's command for the same purpose. This hospital will be upgraded to 60-bed one within the near future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A building at Baburail  damaged due to gas line explosion
Pandemic deaths could top 1.8mn even with tough response: Study
Coronavirus: Pabna village under lockdown
Bangladeshis need to show courage, discipline to fight Covid-19: Miller
328 more kept in home quarantine in Rajshahi division
BKMEA asks members to shut factories
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Biman suspends flights to London, Manchester


Latest News
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
Historic $2.2tr coronavirus bill passes US House
Tangail road mishap kills 5
Atletico join Espanyol in requesting player, staff paycuts
China bans foreigners as imported cases rise
'Printing money': booming mask producers in China meet global demand
Google offers $800 mn to pandemic-impacted businesses, health agencies
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Most Read News
Pandemic and governance in Bangladesh: Reality and proposition
Asia shares rise on more stimulus hopes but dollar loses steam
Spain's female football referees on frontline of coronavirus fight
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
AIIB to scale up public health services amid COVID-19
Actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications
Meaning of word is what it denotes: A philosophical inquiry into COVID-19
Khaleda Zia's lawyer Sanaullah Mia dead
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Devotees urged to keep limited presence at Jum'a prayers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft