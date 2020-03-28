328 more kept in home quarantine in Rajshahi division





RAJSHAHI, Mar 27: A total of 328 new persons have been put under home quarantine in Rajshahi division in the last 24 hours to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said 328 migrants have been quarantined at homes in all eight districts of the division till 8 am totalling the number to 4,042 since March 10 last.Of them, 1,731 were released after expiry of their 14-day quarantine till this morning in the division Among the new ones, 106 have been home-quarantined in Rajshahi, 32 in Chapainawabgonj, seven in Naogaon, 16 in Natore, 25 in Joypurhat, 129 in Bogura and 12 in Pabna.313 others were released during the last 24 hours.Dr Gopen Acharya said comprehensive efforts are continuing to ensure stay at home, social distancing and washing hands with water and soap.All the government authorities concerned including the public representatives are conducting activities to contain coronavirus spread.Meanwhile, effective step has been taken to strengthen the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) aimed at combating the virus outbreak.The RMCH's 30 Number Ward, which is at present accommodating Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU), Burn and Plastic Surgery and Neurosurgery, is being prepared for treatment of the infected patients. Dr Gopen said two more isolation units were established.The 60-bed CDM Hospital has been handed over to the command of RMCH to provide treatment facilities to the corona patients. Another 20-bed Cancer Hospital and Research Center has also been brought under the RMCH's command for the same purpose. This hospital will be upgraded to 60-bed one within the near future.