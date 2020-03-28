BKMEA asks members to shut factories

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), has instructed its members to shut factories amid surging coronavirus cases.

BKMEA President AKM Selim Osman announced the decision from a media briefing on Friday.

He advised the workers to stay at home during the holidays.

In line with the government's decision, the association instructed members to keep the factories closed until April 4.

On Friday, BGMEA President Rubana Huq asked the garment factory owners to follow the Prime Minister's instructions to stay at home and let the workers do so by shutting manufacturing units during

the general holidays announced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

-Bdnews24.com












