58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police





However, the police monitoring has been increased to ensure a continuous observation to ensure update of every moment.

They have marked these houses as a coronavirus suspected houses after receiving a list of vulnerabitly of coroanvirus that has already killed 24,000 people globally.

The members of Law enforcing agency marked those houses are located in Kaderabad Housing area under Mohammadpur in the city after receiving a cautionary suggestion from the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research IEDCR.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Mohammadpur Thana's OC Abdul Latif said this is not a lockdown but a kind of watch to know the situation.

"We have marked these houses to ensure a proper quarantine but this is not lockdown. We have taken all initiatives," he said. An official from the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research on condition of anonymity said that they have suggested the police after collecting some information which represent corona symptoms, he said.

IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora provided an update on the coronavirus in an online briefing on Friday.

"The total number of infected patients reached 48 while the death toll remains unchanged at 5 with no new deaths in the past 48 hours," she said.



















