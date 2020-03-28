Video
Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Biman suspends flights to London, Manchester

Published : Saturday, 28 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all of its flights to London and Manchester, England, for one week after March 29 to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Two flights will leave for these two destinations on Sunday and will come back on Monday, said Mokabbir Hossain, Managing Director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. "After that, the flight operation will be suspended for one week," he added.
Currently, Bangladesh has flight operation with China only.
On Thursday, Bangladesh suspended flights to all the countries except the UK and China until April 15 following the global outbreak of coronavirus.
The flight operation with Bangkok remained suspended from 12am on Thursday and that with Hong Kong will be suspended from March 29, said Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.
Earlier on March 21, international commercial passenger flights with 10 counties-Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, India, and Bahrain --- were suspended.
On March 15, Bangladesh suspended on-arrival visas for all countries for two weeks. Besides, passengers will not be allowed to enter Bangladesh from all European countries except England until March 31.
On March 19, Biman Bangladesh Airlines cancelled all of its flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from Covid-19. Besides, there are currently 28 patients under treatment while 11 others have already made recovery.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has jumped to 24,087 globally as of Friday.
It has so far infected 532,224 people around the world, according to worldometer.
Of them, 383,811 are currently being treated with 19,357 being in serious or critical condition.    -UNB


